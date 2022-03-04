BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a one year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.34). The company has a market cap of £13.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.46.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

