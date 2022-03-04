BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a one year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.34). The company has a market cap of £13.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.46.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.