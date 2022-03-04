BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. BRC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

