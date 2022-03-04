Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. 55,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.