Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 898,377 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 270,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.14. 905,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,158,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

