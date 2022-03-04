Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $54.76. 435,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,973,293. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

