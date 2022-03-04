Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.60

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 41377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNRL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.