Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Announces Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BHG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,996. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

BHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

About Bright Health Group (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.