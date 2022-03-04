Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

