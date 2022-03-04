Broadwind’s (BWEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadwind by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.