Brokerages Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will post sales of $229.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $148.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $941.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

MRVI stock remained flat at $$39.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,739. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after buying an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

