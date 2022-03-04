Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $119,149,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stericycle by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

