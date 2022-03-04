Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,542,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $7,758,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $24,849,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

