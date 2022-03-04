Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,542,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $7,758,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $24,849,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

