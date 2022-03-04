Brokerages Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $120,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $10,158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.65 on Friday. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.