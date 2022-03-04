Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.51. 253,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,582. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

