Brokerages Expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) to Post -$1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to report ($1.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rivian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.97). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rivian will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million.

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Rivian in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 123.07.

Shares of Rivian stock traded down 2.56 on Friday, hitting 48.35. 427,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,689,074. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 72.83. Rivian has a 12-month low of 50.00 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

