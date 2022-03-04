Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Target Price at $31.83

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

ACET has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 125,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACET traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 153,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

