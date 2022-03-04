Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT at $554.33

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $554.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

