Brokerages Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) PT at $25.95

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 105,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,466. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $911.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

