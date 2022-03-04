Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Target Price at $268.68

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,255 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 41,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.