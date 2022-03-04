Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $42.80

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.