Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $99.91

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

PLNT opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

