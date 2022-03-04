Brokerages Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Target Price at $49.17

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ RLAY traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. 345,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,507. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,549 shares of company stock worth $690,905. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,330 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after buying an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,426,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after buying an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after buying an additional 504,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

