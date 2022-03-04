Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Target Price at $33.00

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 24.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 95,312 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 29.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

