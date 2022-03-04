Brokerages Set RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) PT at $20.20

Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

Shares of RXST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. RxSight has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,403,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

