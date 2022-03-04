Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $59.75

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.
VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.
VSAT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. 11,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Viasat has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
