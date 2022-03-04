Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $59.75

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. 11,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Viasat has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.