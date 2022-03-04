Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) PT at $125.50

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $121.24. The stock had a trading volume of 570,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

