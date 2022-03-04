Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACC. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of ACC opened at $54.11 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

