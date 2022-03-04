Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

Trex stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trex by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

