Brokers Offer Predictions for Croda International Plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Croda International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COIHY. Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.
