Brokers Offer Predictions for Croda International Plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Croda International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year.

Get Croda International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COIHY. Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

COIHY stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $71.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01.

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.