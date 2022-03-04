Brokers Set Expectations for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GO. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of GO stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,852,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

