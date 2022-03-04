Brokers Set Expectations for Surface Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surface Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of SURF opened at $2.98 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

