Brookstone Capital Management Buys 4,480 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,037,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.73 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

