Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

