Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 141.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of USRT stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.