Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 532.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Shares of COF stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

