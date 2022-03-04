Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after acquiring an additional 124,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $163.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

