BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. BTRS has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $18.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BTRS during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

