Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Builders FirstSource worth $100,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $51,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 235.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

