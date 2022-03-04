Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.53) to GBX 2,400 ($32.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,935 ($39.38) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,019.50.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

