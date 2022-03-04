BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Head-To-Head Comparison

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BuzzFeed and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BuzzFeed and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.49%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Ayro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Ayro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Ayro $1.60 million 26.73 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -1.26

BuzzFeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayro.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Ayro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

