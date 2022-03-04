BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 381.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
BGSWF opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. BW Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $3.15.
BW Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)
