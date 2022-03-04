BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 381.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BGSWF opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. BW Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

BW Offshore Company Profile

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

