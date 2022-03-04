C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. C3.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.56. 141,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,797. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

