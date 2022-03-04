C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.88.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.