C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

