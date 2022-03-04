California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRC. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

