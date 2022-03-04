California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 18,281 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Natixis acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Driven Brands during the second quarter worth $217,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at $688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 10.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,846,000 after acquiring an additional 386,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at $7,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

