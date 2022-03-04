California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Camping World worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Camping World Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.