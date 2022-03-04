California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

