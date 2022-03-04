California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

