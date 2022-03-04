California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $42.11 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

