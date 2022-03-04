California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,012 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of HNI worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HNI by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HNI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is 91.85%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,777. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

